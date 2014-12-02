Watch Andrew Wiggins Sky To Finish Monster Alley-Oop

#Video #GIFs
12.01.14 4 years ago

The step-backs, spins, and stellar defense are great. But we want more of this, Andrew Wiggins. Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves’ rookie fly to finish a monster fast break alley-oop in the first quarter of his team’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Beautiful.

This slam was only Wiggins’ sixth of the season, and he had his seventh on a back-door cut a few possessions later. Might a trip to Lob City get the 19 year-old dunking more frequently going forward? We sure hope so.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#GIFs
TAGSANDREW WIGGINSgifsMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP