Watch Andrew Wiggins Sky To Finish Monster Alley-Oop

The step-backs, spins, and stellar defense are great. But we want more of this, Andrew Wiggins. Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves’ rookie fly to finish a monster fast break alley-oop in the first quarter of his team’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Beautiful.

This slam was only Wiggins’ sixth of the season, and he had his seventh on a back-door cut a few possessions later. Might a trip to Lob City get the 19 year-old dunking more frequently going forward? We sure hope so.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.