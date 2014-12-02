Watch Andrew Wiggins Sky To Finish Monster Alley-Oop

The step-backs, spins, and stellar defense are great. But we want more of this, Andrew Wiggins. Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves’ rookie fly to finish a monster fast break alley-oop in the first quarter of his team’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
Beautiful.
This slam was only Wiggins’ sixth of the season, and he had his seventh on a back-door cut a few possessions later. Might a trip to Lob City get the 19 year-old dunking more frequently going forward? We sure hope so.
