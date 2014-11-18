Watch Anthony Davis Block Two Jumpers In Two Seconds

Maybe the most impressive aspect of this sequence by Anthony Davis is that it seems so normal. Obviously, we’re running out of ways to be amazed by the 21 year-old legend in-the-making – he’s the only player in basketball capable of making this play. Watch Davis show off his amazing combination of length, athleticism, and effort by blocking a LaMarcus Aldridge step-back and somehow maintain enough balance to tip Wesley Matthews’ jumper just a second later.

Incredible.

Davis finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three blocks in another typically dominant effort, but it wasn’t enough to stave off the Portland Trail Blazers’ furious fourth quarter comeback. The Blazers beat the Pelicans 102-93 after outscoring Davis and company 34-13 in the game’s final stanza.

We recently ranked Davis as the league’s second-best power forward. Three weeks later, we feel comfortable admitting our mistake; Davis isn’t only basketball’s preeminent top 4-man, but the top post player in the league, too.

And should he maintain this ridiculous early season pace, it’s only a matter of time until he has a legitimate claim to being the best player in the world. Crazy.

What do you think?

