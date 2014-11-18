Watch Anthony Davis Finish Alley-Oop Over Robin Lopez For Poster Dunk

11.17.14 4 years ago

Just Anthony Davis doing more Anthony Davis things. Early in the New Orleans Pelicans’ matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight, The Brow sprinted the floor and caught a lob from Tyreke Evans before finishing with an epic facial slam over a trailing Robin Lopez.

The guy is inhuman.

Davis is already the best big man in the league at 21 years-old; just think where he’ll be five seasons from now. Scary.

