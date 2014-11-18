Watch Anthony Davis Finish Alley-Oop Over Robin Lopez For Poster Dunk

Just Anthony Davis doing more Anthony Davis things. Early in the New Orleans Pelicans’ matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight, The Brow sprinted the floor and caught a lob from Tyreke Evans before finishing with an epic facial slam over a trailing Robin Lopez.
The guy is inhuman.
Davis is already the best big man in the league at 21 years-old; just think where he’ll be five seasons from now. Scary.
