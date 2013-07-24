Watch Anthony Davis Pin Larry Sanders During The USA Men’s National Team Minicamp

The USA Men’s National Team is practicing in Las Vegas right now as part of the minicamp designed to locate new roster additions as the U.S. prepares for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As a possible sign of things to come next season, Anthony Davis announced his presence with a nice pin-block on Larry Sanders today.

