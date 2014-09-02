Watch Anthony Davis Sky Above The Rim For Alley-Oop Versus New Zealand

#Video #GIFs
09.02.14 4 years ago

Anthony Davis isn’t only getting better, but he’s getting bigger and longer, too. He put the latter attribute on display early in Team USA’s game against New Zealand today, getting his elbows well above the rim to finish a lob from Kyrie Irving.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Highlight plays like above from Davis have become commonplace this summer, but that doesn’t make them any less fun to watch, and we’ll surely see even more as World Cup play continues and the 2014-2015 season kicks off in late October.

(Vine via gifdsports) (GIF via _MarcusD_)

