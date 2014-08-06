Watch Ball Up Streetball Take On Chicago

Fresh off their first loss in four years at the hands of a team of ballers from Birmingham, AL, the Ball Up All-Stars took their talents to Chicago looking to get back on the winning track. And though tryouts for the Windy City’s squad – attended by Bulls superstar Joakim Noah – turned up some quality talent, Ball Up simply proved too much when it mattered most.

This Chicago baller provided the highlight of tryouts with an incredible behind-the-back alley-oop jam.

The Ball Up crew of streetball legends provided plenty of entertainment of their own once the game tipped-off. AO and Sik Wit It were typically electric, and Mr. Afrika’s two-handed, reverse windmill had the crowd rocking, too.

Our favorite play from Ball Up’s 109-96 win? This one:

Sideline out-of-bounds alley-oops are always sick, and few players in the world can perform them with the flair of G Smith.

Next stop for Ball Up: Baltimore.

What do you think of Ball Up’s trip to Chicago?

