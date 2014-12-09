Watch Blake Griffin Hit Miraculous Last Second 3-Pointer To Beat Suns

Monday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns was already the best of the season. Then Blake Griffin made it an all-time classic. Watch the Clippers superstar take a potential game-winning three-pointer that bounces off the rim and backboard before amazingly dropping through the basket as time expires.

Incredible.

Griffin finished with a season-high 45 points in Los Angeles’ jaw-dropping 121-120 win over Phoenix. The Clippers’ winning streak is now at eight games…

Barely.

