Watch: Brandon Knight With A 60-Inch Box Jump

The Milwaukee Bucks posted a video yesterday of Brandon Knight doing a 60 inch box jump. It was very impressive, and calls to mind a certain dunk that might have crushed the confidence of another player.



Here’s the video in question:

For context, this is basically a five-foot jump. To really put it in perspective, via Eric Buenning of SB Nation’s Brew Hoop, that’s taller than Peter Dinklage from Game of Thrones, a fully grown Grizzly bear standing on all fours, and any standard washer or dryer. In other words, what Knight did was a pretty tall order.

Of course, the Bucks point guard knows a thing or two about leaps of faith. Sometimes they work…

and well, sometimes they don’t.

When he was with the Detroit Pistons, he was on the wrong end of one of the most talked about posterizations in recent years, courtesy of DeAndre Jordan:

In his first season with Milwaukee last year, Knight averaged 17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He’ll have a (hopefully) healthy Larry Sanders, an improved Giannis Antetokounmpo and rookie Jabari Parker next season. Also, he’ll get to learn from Jason Kidd, so it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect Knight to improve on last season’s numbers.

One thing we know is that Knight will for sure get himself involved in a few more mid-air confrontations next season, for better or for worse.

