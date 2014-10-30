Watch Bucks Rookie Jabari Parker Go Coast-To-Coast For First Career Basket

This is just the first of what will surely be thousands for Jabari Parker. Watch the prized Milwaukee Bucks rookie grab a loose ball and go coast-to-coast and finish with a nifty layup for the first points of his NBA career.

Wow.

Parker’s fluidity makes it easy to forget that he’s 6-8 and at least 235 pounds. How many players his size are capable of making this play? Once the 19 year-old finds NBA range and learns how best exploit defenses, he seems primed to become of the league’s top scorers.

What do you think?

