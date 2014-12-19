Watch Bulls Star Jimmy Butler Score 35 Points, Dish 7 Dimes, Swipe 4 Steals

12.19.14 4 years ago

Unfortunately for Jimmy Butler, actions speak louder than words. And after the Chicago Bulls’ wing dropped a career-high 35 points in a brilliant all-around effort versus the New York Knicks, Butler’s protestations have never been more irrelevant – he’s a star. Watch the ever-improving Butler lead the short-handed Bulls to a 103-97 win over the Knicks with a career performance.

Butler finished with 35 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and four steals on 11-of-21 shooting. And true to narrative form of a go-to scorer, he quelled New York’s late comeback effort by hitting a three-pointer with three minutes remaining to extend Chicago’s lead to 96-91. The Knicks never got closer.

After the game, the underdog Marquette product refused to admit his current reality:

Okay, Jimmy. You do try hard. You do help your team win games. And you’re a hard worker and a guy that doesn’t give up. Late first-round picks don’t become a player of your caliber without those attributes.

But the hype is real. You’re a star, and currently the best player on the Bulls. Enjoy it – the rest of us certainly are.

(Video via Dawk Ins)

