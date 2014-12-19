Watch Bulls Star Jimmy Butler Score 35 Points, Dish 7 Dimes, Swipe 4 Steals

Unfortunately for Jimmy Butler, actions speak louder than words. And after the Chicago Bulls’ wing dropped a career-high 35 points in a brilliant all-around effort versus the New York Knicks, Butler’s protestations have never been more irrelevant – he’s a star. Watch the ever-improving Butler lead the short-handed Bulls to a 103-97 win over the Knicks with a career performance.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Butler finished with 35 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and four steals on 11-of-21 shooting. And true to narrative form of a go-to scorer, he quelled New York’s late comeback effort by hitting a three-pointer with three minutes remaining to extend Chicago’s lead to 96-91. The Knicks never got closer.

After the game, the underdog Marquette product refused to admit his current reality:

Butler after 35, 7 assts, 5 rebs, 4 steals in 45 mins: "I don’t want be a star; I just want to be a decent role player on a really good team — Sam Smith (@SamSmithHoops) December 19, 2014

Butler as leading scorer 4 season: "Never been a scorer in my life. Just always the guy works hard and tries to help his team win games.’’ — Sam Smith (@SamSmithHoops) December 19, 2014

Butler: "I’ve never been the best player on my team, never probably will be. I’ve always been a hard worker and guy who doesn’t give up." — Sam Smith (@SamSmithHoops) December 19, 2014

Okay, Jimmy. You do try hard. You do help your team win games. And you’re a hard worker and a guy that doesn’t give up. Late first-round picks don’t become a player of your caliber without those attributes.

But the hype is real. You’re a star, and currently the best player on the Bulls. Enjoy it – the rest of us certainly are.

(Video via Dawk Ins)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.