Watch Chris Staples’ Insane, Gravity-Defying Dunk Mix

The last time we checked in on “Everybody Hates” Chris Staples, the crafty high-flyer was busy throwing down a ridiculous 360-Eastbay jam to seal the win at the Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown in his hometown of Detroit. Now thanks to our friends at Dunkademics, every basketball and dunk enthusiast can enjoy the latest gravity-defying mix showcasing just what Staples was up to on the blacktop this past summer.

The 6-2 Harlem Globetrotter tore it up no matter what event or what part of the globe he was performing. Staples simply made the art of dunking beautiful and look easy regardless of the degree of difficulty. In this mix, you can witness Staples use his unique and monstrous approach and athleticism through his crazy array of dunks, including 540s, 360-between-the-legs, 360-double-ups, windmills, going under both legs, elbow hangs and many, many more thunderous hammers.

If you appreciate dunking at any level, you definitely won’t be disappointed with this marvelous mix featuring one of the best dunkers in the world today.

What do you think?

