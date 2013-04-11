Watch Damian Lillard Light Up Kobe and the Lakers for 38 Points

The story of last night’s Lakers/Blazers game was the overwhelming performance turned in by Kobe Bryant (We broke down his massive numbers and his incredible block). Almost matching him the entire time was was uber rookie Damian Lillard – a guy we all know truly believes he can live on Kobe’s level some day.

Lillard was a killer last night, giving L.A. 38 and just torturing Kobe on the Blazers’ offensive end. Watch Dame’s offensive highlights here:

