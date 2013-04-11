Watch Damian Lillard Light Up Kobe and the Lakers for 38 Points

#Portland Trail Blazers #Video #Kobe Bryant
04.11.13 5 years ago

The story of last night’s Lakers/Blazers game was the overwhelming performance turned in by Kobe Bryant (We broke down his massive numbers and his incredible block). Almost matching him the entire time was was uber rookie Damian Lillarda guy we all know truly believes he can live on Kobe’s level some day.

Lillard was a killer last night, giving L.A. 38 and just torturing Kobe on the Blazers’ offensive end. Watch Dame’s offensive highlights here:

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#Video#Kobe Bryant
TAGSDAMIAN LILLARDDimeMagKOBE BRYANTPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP