Watch Damian Lillard’s Career-High 43 Points In Triple OT Win Versus Spurs

#Portland Trail Blazers #Video
12.20.14 4 years ago

Damian Lillard didn’t look like a top-five point guard on Friday night – he simply looked like a top-five player. Watch the Portland Trail Blazers’ budding superstar lead his team to a 129-119 triple overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs with a career-high 43 points.

Chris Paul is a better game manager. Steph Curry’s a better shooter. John Wall is faster, and Russell Westbrook is more explosive. But is there a point guard in basketball who checks more boxes than Lillard?

His blend of skill, athleticism, and size might be unmatched at the position, a fact he put on full display while ripping San Antonio. Lillard has made major advancements to his game this season, too, showing enhanced defensive engagement, an improved ability to finish at the rim, and a growing sense of how to coax defenses into mistakes with pace and slights of hand.

No matter where he ranks on the point guard pantheon, Lillard is establishing himself as a legitimate franchise player for the Blazers. There’s been a sense since Portland’s breakout last season that this team had a ceiling unless it made one more move. Perhaps it’s just the continued evolution of Lillard instead?

It’s too early to tell, but performances like last night’s certainly lend credence to that possibility.

(Video via Dawk Ins)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#Video
TAGSDAMIAN LILLARDPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP