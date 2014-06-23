Watch Dante Exum Make His U.S. Debut In A Pair Of New Foot Locker Spots

Australian import Dante Exum is the X-factor in this year’s draft with the top 3 in disarray following Joel Embiid‘s stress fracture. That’s what makes his American debut in these priceless adidas spots for Foot Locker so intriguing.
Even casual American basketball fans have to be aware of Exum. He’s the highest-rated guard in a loaded 2014 Draft, and appears to be a lock to fall within the top five on Thursday.
The first commercial concerns Exum’s purported “fan mail” that’s really just the usual drivel we all get in snail mail: bills, coupons, a credit offer ad infinitum.
Then Dante tries to get a “reservation” for two at a restaurant, and has some issues spelling his unusual last name in his Aussie accent:
Exum could land in the top three during the draft, or he could go number four to Orlando. Regardless of where he winds up, based off these two spots we think he’s going to do well as a spokesman for adidas and whichever team selects him on Thursday.
Where does Exum get drafted?
Can’t say the ads do much for him, but well done on a Aussie getting some love, even before the draft.
