Watch DeAndre Jordan Get Distracted By Tupac, Forget Interview Question

What would you rather do after leading your team to a 102-93 win over the Boston Celtics with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and six blocks: Revel in the lyrical rhymes of 2Pac, or speak publicly about the game? DeAndre Jordan’s answer is the same as ours. Watch the Los Angeles Clippers big man space-out during a post-game interview because the All Eyez On Me rapper was being played over the Staples Center loudspeaker.

Hilarious.

Kudos to Jordan for going with the flow, too. A more uncomfortable on-camera subject would’ve folded. Full video of the exchange with Fox’s Kristina Pink – provided here by Bleacher Report – makes clear that he eventually snapped out of it and gave some insightful analysis.

Could you really blame DAJ if he didn’t, though?

For the Clippers’ sake, let’s just hope that a clever opposing team doesn’t doesn’t blast Pac in-game. Los Angeles desperately needs his defensive presence in the paint, and Jordan clearly can’t keep focused when he hears the legend’s music.

What do you think?

