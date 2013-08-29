Watch DeAndre Jordan Get Punched In Slow Motion (Gif)

#Video
08.29.13 5 years ago

As part of a buildup to the James Franco Roast on Comedy Central this upcoming Labor Day, they’re punching people in the face. We don’t know how this is at all related to James Franco or comedians/celebrities roasting him from a lectern, but there are a lot of videos showing people getting punched as part of the Franco Roast. Only one, however, features a NBA player.

DeAndre Jordan almost looks like he’s flopping here with a delayed reaction to the punch, but after looking at some of the other videos, that’s just how people react in slow motion to getting punched in the face. We never knew.

This isn’t DJ trying to impress CP3 with his flop skills; getting punched hurts.

Maybe it doesn’t psychologically sting as much as getting dunked on, but still, we don’t want to be punched. DJ doesn’t have that hang-up it appears.

[h/t All Ball Blog]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDEANDRE JORDANvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP