Watch DeAndre Jordan Nearly Ruin Rudy Gobert With Alley-Oop Poster Dunk

#Los Angeles Clippers #Video
11.03.14 4 years ago

Know your personnel, Rudy Gobert. Never jump with DeAndre Jordan! The Los Angeles Clippers high-flyer almost took another life on Monday night when he caught the Utah Jazz’s 7-2 Frenchman contesting an alley-oop in mid-air. Who do you think won the aerial battle? Yeah – you guessed right.

Gross.

Gobert must not have been watching when DeAndre caught Brandon Knight in a similar spot two years ago:

Look, the effort is commendable. And if anything could stop Jordan mid-jump, perhaps its Gobert and his ridiculous 7-9 wingspan. Next time just go straight up though, Rudy. You’re lucky you left this play alive.

(GIFs via r/nba and SBNation)

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Video
TAGSDEANDRE JORDANLos Angeles Clippersrudy gobertUTAH JAZZvideo

