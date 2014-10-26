Watch DeMarcus Cousins Beat Ed Davis Off Dribble, Dunk On Robert Sacre

The only thing better than beating one Los Angeles Lakers big man? For DeMarcus Cousins, dunking on another. Watch the Sacramento Kings star easily go by Ed Davis off-the-dribble before rising for a powerful dunk on a helpless Robert Sacre.

Sick.

This is Boogie at his best. No big man in basketball boasts his combination of size, quickness, and all-around skill, but all too often throughout his short NBA career Cousins has settled offensively. He’s a very talented shooter, and there are times a jump-shot is the right play. But this wasn’t one of them, and Cousins used the threat of his shot with a quick jab step to get by Davis and embarrass Sacre.

Once Boogie starts exercising better shot selection, he’ll be unstoppable offensively. Plays like this show why.

(Video via Basketball Orbit)

