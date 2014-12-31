Watch DeMarcus Cousins Spin For A Powerful Jam Over Tyler Zeller

Tyler Zeller has become a solid player in his third NBA season – that hardly means he’s a match for DeMarcus Cousins. Watch Boogie abuse Zeller from the elbow with a spinning up-and-under followed by a powerful tomahawk jam in today’s game between the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Nasty.

What’s so commonly overlooked about Cousins is how nimble he is for a behemoth. Few players his height have the dexterity and coordination to make this move, let alone ones of his considerable girth. See how he effortlessly bumps Zeller out of the way immediately after the spin? That’s Boogie’s unmatched combination of quickness and power in a nutshell.

Unfortunately for the Kings, though, Cousins labored to just 3-of-12 shooting in the first half. By no coincidence, Sacramento trails Boston 49-39 at intermission.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.