Watch Derrick Rose Dunk With Ease in Pregame Warmups

#Dunks #Video #Derrick Rose
02.25.13 5 years ago

derrick rose dunk in warmups

Serious question: When was the last time an NBA player was injured and every single detail and development of his rehab/recovery was major news? Maybe it’s because Twitter puts the conversation in real time, or maybe it’s because the basketball world loves Derrick Rose that much, but everything he does in his rehab is big news. [Remember the “sprints” video from December?]

Here’s the latest: We know that Rose has been scrimmaging with his teammates for a little while now, but here’s some footage of him from yesterday showing Derrick dunking with ease during pregame warmups in Oklahoma City:

We’re still not sure we would do anything to push him back into real game action this season, but this is still great to see. The NBA is just better with a healthy Derrick Rose.

