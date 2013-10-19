Watch Derrick Rose Explode For 32 Points in 32 Minutes

It’s one of the biggest subplots entering the 2013-14 campaign, but Derrick Rose is finally back in uniform, and it’s almost like he never left. After exploding to the hoop for 22 points in 22 minutes earlier this week, he followed that up by going for 32 points in 32 minutes last night against Central Division rival Indiana.

While the balance and first step were on display against Detroit earlier in the week, last night against the Pacers, Rose showed off his improved jumper. He was 9-for-15 from the field, but a fantastic 4-for-7 from deep.

He still found time to zig-zag his way to the rim, though, as defensive bulwark Roy Hibbert found out on this and-1 finish.

There was also a steady stream of pull-ups, when Pacers defenders started to play Rose for the drive. Opposing defenders must feel helpless when Rose is coming down on a mini-break because his shot looks really smooth, and his explosiveness appears to have fully returned. He took the rehab time off to shorn away the rough edges in his offensive game.

Anyone questioning Rose’s decision to sit out the entirety of the 2012-13 season probably owes him an apology, but we don’t want to put the cart before the horse; this is still preseason action. If you’re a Bulls fan though, it’s tremendous to see Rose look so agile and his jumper so deadly from behind the arc.

With Rose back, the Bulls might be the best regular season team in the league this year. May and June are where it matters, but we’re starting to think Chicago is the biggest obstacle facing the Heat as they attempt to three-peat.

