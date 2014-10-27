Watch This Derrick Rose Mix That Will Make Fans Freak

#Video #Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls
10.27.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Nobody has any idea which Derrick Rose shows up for the 2014-15 NBA season. Will it be the 2011 NBA MVP who whipped around the court like a pinball that always got the high score and never snuck past the flippers, or the man who suffered through surgeries on both legs that knocked him out of all but 10 regular season games the last two seasons; perhaps this year’s incarnation is some third D-Rose composed of something else entirely? Regardless the D-Rose we get, this montage from NBA mixmaster David Golic is sure to give Bulls fans a hop in their step on the eve of the 2014-15 season.

At the beginning of Golic’s Derrick Rose mix, Stephen A. Smith says with his trademark bluster, “A healthy D-Rose is not some good player. He is a superstar. This dude is on another level.”

Right after Smith utters that final syllable, Evanescence launches into “Bring Me To Life” and you’re it with images of Rose recovering then a reminder that he’s still one of the most electrifying players in the league.

We’ll be praying for Rose’s health all season, but rather than diminish our excitement, our concerns for his well-being just enhance any sensations we get to experience when watching him play the game he loves.

