Watch Derrick Rose Return & Throw Down His First Dunk

After 526 days â€” something commentators repeatedly informed us before the game on NBA TV â€” Derrick Rose was finally back in a Bulls uniform against the Pacers last night. He scored 13 points in 20 minutes, going 5-for-12 from the field with 4 turnovers. Though rusty, we’re just happy he’s returned even while other teams quake at his visage on an NBA court.

We already showed you his first bucket, which displayed his tenacity and muscular strength after he got his own rebound in a congested lane for the follow-up lay-in. But it’s those transition layups he pulls off that leave us numb as we watch his talent and athleticism collide.

But he also threw down a dunk on a breakaway. He’s said to have increased his vertical from 37 to 42 inches after surgery to repair his torn ACL, and it’s not hard to believe after watching him last night.

But it was Rose’s coach, Tom Thibodeau, who summed up what makes Derrick so amazing after the game.

Thibodeau: "The speed, quickness and power, that's what makes him so special and unique. There's no one like him." #Bulls — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) October 6, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

There was certainly some rust, though. He turned the ball over on consecutive possessions during the second quarter after some lazy passes in the half-court (he committed all 4 of his TO’s in the second period). But the most important part is â€” physically, at least â€” he looked great; he was bouncing around like the Derrick of old.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Perhaps the best part is the return of the the hyper competitive point guard many have come to love. Derrick shoulders so many Chicago fan’s title aspirations it’s a wonder he hasn’t cracked during his year plus convalescence. But the zealous desire to win hasn’t gone anywhere â€” as Thibodeau noted in his post game comments.

Thibodeau said he knew DRose was back when he got mad when Thibodeau took him out in the 3rd quarter. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) October 6, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Yup, Rose has officially returned, and the hairs on the back of our neck are standing at attention.

What did you think of the return of D Rose?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.