Watch Derrick Rose’s Vintage Slam In USA Basketball Showcase

Just several minutes into the USA Basketball Showcase, Derrick Rose is dominating. The Chicago Bulls star looks fully healthy and more, showing off the blazing speed and insane body control that made him one of the league’s best athletes before his debilitating spate of knee injuries. Even more fun than Rose’s pair of crazy-quick layups? The huge, two-handed dunk he sandwiched between them.

It’s always dangerous to glean too much from one game, especially a glorified scrimmage. If the opening moments of the Showcase are any indication, though, Rose is definitely back to his old self.

(Vine via Scott Rafferty) (GIF via cjzero)

