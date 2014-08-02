Watch Derrick Rose’s Vintage Slam In USA Basketball Showcase

Just several minutes into the USA Basketball Showcase, Derrick Rose is dominating. The Chicago Bulls star looks fully healthy and more, showing off the blazing speed and insane body control that made him one of the league’s best athletes before his debilitating spate of knee injuries. Even more fun than Rose’s pair of crazy-quick layups? The huge, two-handed dunk he sandwiched between them.
It’s always dangerous to glean too much from one game, especially a glorified scrimmage. If the opening moments of the Showcase are any indication, though, Rose is definitely back to his old self.
Why was he holding his leg ? :(
Holding his leg?? Watch the entire play
I think it was his hand after that slam.
He hit his right hand on the dunk, his legs are perfectly fine atm.
If Derrick doesn’t learn how to land properly after the big dunks, he won’t have to worry about his knees. He will have lower back problems next, but Derrick looks like he is healthy again. Uh oh Cleveland… There is a new beast in the East.
actually crossed my mind too, hope stays healthy next5-6 yrs
he always lands with 1 leg only..the left..same as his dunk with practice video..hope it doesnt pressure the left leg so much
He’s not holdin it. It’s just the angle that he landed
his landing really is the reason why his knees are giving up
He should hold on to the rim long enough to land safely. He never use the rim to set his landing up… Not good.
TRADE HIM, NOW! Right now, the Bulls can get something for him. When he gets a hang-nail in the first month of the season and then misses 2 months because he needs someone to change his band-aids for him, no one will want him.
He’s not holding his leg…damn near every guard lands like that after a quick release dunk