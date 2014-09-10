Watch Desmond “Problem Child” Faulcon Absolutely Demolish Pair Of Defenders

Oh my. This pair of poster jams by rising professional dunker Desmond “Problem Child” Faulcon might be the best we’ve seen all year.

Seriously, facializations just don’t get any nastier than this. If you’re at work, it might be best to hold off on watching – these are that graphic.

Sickening.

We prefer Faulcon’s first dunk to the second – it actually comes in-game and makes it seem as if he’s wearing rockets for shoes – but that’s splitting hairs. Each of these slams deserves celebration.

Keep an eye out for the 5-9 Problem Child as his dunking portfolio continues to expand. If these offerings are any indication, he’ll be a household name in no time.

(H/T Ballislife)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.