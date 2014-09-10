Watch Desmond “Problem Child” Faulcon Absolutely Demolish Pair Of Defenders

#Video
09.10.14 4 years ago

Oh my. This pair of poster jams by rising professional dunker Desmond “Problem Child” Faulcon might be the best we’ve seen all year.

Seriously, facializations just don’t get any nastier than this. If you’re at work, it might be best to hold off on watching – these are that graphic.

Sickening.

We prefer Faulcon’s first dunk to the second – it actually comes in-game and makes it seem as if he’s wearing rockets for shoes – but that’s splitting hairs. Each of these slams deserves celebration.

Keep an eye out for the 5-9 Problem Child as his dunking portfolio continues to expand. If these offerings are any indication, he’ll be a household name in no time.

(H/T Ballislife)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSdesmond faulconproblem childvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP