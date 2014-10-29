Watch Dirk Nowitzki Take Two Tumbles While Checking Boris Diaw

Boris Diaw didn’t “drop” Dirk Nowitzki last night. The Frenchman didn’t cross his fellow import, or even fake the pride of Germany to the ground. Nowitzki simply twice slipped on the same spot slick floor. We’ll admit this, though: Diaw certainly wouldn’t have made Dirk look so silly if this were the mid-200s.

Note the location and cause of Nowitzki’s first fall – just below the left key as his left slides out from under him:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Boris seemed to embarrass Dirk again just a few minutes later, but the discerning eye sees differently. Nowitzki’s right foot betrays him this time within inches of his first fall:

We’re not saying Diaw’s offense had nothing to do with Dirk’s blunders. The versatile San Antonio Spurs forward is a deft spot-up shooter and dangerous playmaker; he’s a tough cover for any power forward, especially a seven-foot 36 year-old.

But these weren’t highlight worthy plays, let alone moves befitting such defensive ineptitude. A moist court and Nowitzki’s failing balance simply allowed Diaw to get the best of him. That’s all. Save the “Wows!” and laughs for a real ankle-breaking sequence – there will be plenty to come this season.

(GIF via r/nba user squanchy56)

