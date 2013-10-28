Watch Emmanuel Mudiay Dunk Over Allen Iverson

The 6-5 SMU-bound high school sensation Emmanuel Mudiay, has a fan in Allen Iverson. Mudiay joined youngster Terrence Ferguson to show out their talents at midnight madness for Prime Prep Academy, and Philly’s warrior was happy to be involved for the impromptu dunking exhibition by the youngsters.

A lot of scouting services rank Mudiay as the top PG in the class of 2014, which is why SMU coach Larry Brown is so happy he’s joining their squad. Ferguson is a top prospect in the class of 2016, and the combination of both drew stars like Iverson, Deion Sanders, Dez Bryant, Trina, and more.

The event was capped off when Mudiay brought AI out (they’ve got that Larry Brown connection), and easily dunked over the denim-clad Answer while he sat in a chair. If AI’s checking him out, you know Mudiay’s got some wow to his game.

