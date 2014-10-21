Watch Entire Bulls Team Rush To Help Derrick Rose

We all know Derrick Rose handily won his ostensible duel against Kyrie Irving last night during Chicago’s preseason game against Cleveland. Irving couldn’t handle Rose and we doubt anyone else could, either. Even with a game-high 30 points, everyone is holding their breath for the other shoe to drop with Rose and that was most clearly evident when he toppled to the court near the end of his electrifying first half.

By way of SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell comes this vine of seemingly the entire Bulls bench rushing to Rose’s aid when he fell the court, and took a second before pulling himself up.

Rose…rose, obviously, but the panicked streamline by teammates to see if Rose was OK is a reminder he’ll be facing a lot of caveats whenever he plays as spectacularly as he did last night. Until he can make it through an entire NBA regular season — and, presumably, the postseason — without a significant injury, we’ll all be tip-toing around the elephant in the room for any Rose highlight; it could — and has — go away in the blink of an eye.

Until we’re all appeased he’s not at risk following back-to-back season-ending surgeries on both legs, lets all enjoy how spectacular he was last night:

(bottom video via Dawk Ins; H/T Deadspin)

