Filipino Actor & Dancer Backflips Before Making A Free Throw

Jason Kidd‘s free throw routine was one of my favorites. He would blow a kiss to his wife before taking a shot – though now Joumana is his ex-wife. Former Jazz guard and new Suns coach Jeff Hornacek would wipe his cheek three times for each of his kids; Gilbert Arenas had an eccentric free throw routine as befits “Hibachi,” and Karl Malone‘s mutterings were always great. But none of these guys can compete with Jhong Hilario‘s backflip before a free throw.

Jhong Hilario, real name Virglio Hilario, is a Filipino actor and a part of the dance collective the “Streetboys” based in the Philipines. During the HERO BALL charity event earlier this month, he performed a backflip right before banking in a free throw. We’re pretty sure he didn’t call glass, but it’s still an impressive display of athleticism, like The Matrix‘s Neo shooting from the charity stripe.

And here’s Jhong and the Streeboys dancing at the charity event.

