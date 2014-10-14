Video: Filthy Derrick Rose Crossover On Ty Lawson

#Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls #GIFs
10.14.14 4 years ago 12 Comments

The Bulls got blown out 30-19 in the first quarter against the visiting Nuggets last night, but they quickly caught up by halftime and out-scored the vistors by 20 in the second half. Derrick Rose struggled shooting the ball — 1-of-5 from deep — but he still offered another glimpse of his abilities in the open court by crossing up a reaching Ty Lawson on the way to a layup.

Rose was just 3-for-12 on the game for 12 points, but he added five assists to just one turnover in a little over 20 minutes, with the Bulls a plus-14 when he was on the court. Rose’s three-point stroke might come and go, but his ability to attack the rim in the open court looks just about right.

TOPICS#Derrick Rose#Chicago Bulls#GIFs
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDENVER NUGGETSDERRICK ROSEgifsLatest NewsTy Lawson

