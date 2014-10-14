Video: Filthy Derrick Rose Crossover On Ty Lawson

The Bulls got blown out 30-19 in the first quarter against the visiting Nuggets last night, but they quickly caught up by halftime and out-scored the vistors by 20 in the second half. Derrick Rose struggled shooting the ball — 1-of-5 from deep — but he still offered another glimpse of his abilities in the open court by crossing up a reaching Ty Lawson on the way to a layup.

Rose was just 3-for-12 on the game for 12 points, but he added five assists to just one turnover in a little over 20 minutes, with the Bulls a plus-14 when he was on the court. Rose’s three-point stroke might come and go, but his ability to attack the rim in the open court looks just about right.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.