Video: Filthy Derrick Rose Crossover On Ty Lawson

The Bulls got blown out 30-19 in the first quarter against the visiting Nuggets last night, but they quickly caught up by halftime and out-scored the vistors by 20 in the second half. Derrick Rose struggled shooting the ball — 1-of-5 from deep — but he still offered another glimpse of his abilities in the open court by crossing up a reaching Ty Lawson on the way to a layup.
Rose was just 3-for-12 on the game for 12 points, but he added five assists to just one turnover in a little over 20 minutes, with the Bulls a plus-14 when he was on the court. Rose’s three-point stroke might come and go, but his ability to attack the rim in the open court looks just about right.
That wasn’t a blowout they were only down 11
I think in the game the Bulls were down 21 at one point and ended up winning by 20…but yeah 11 is not really a blowout…what a turnaround though
Oh okay that makes sense
Filthy crossover? Are you kidding? That’s not even a nice crossover.
This is a filthy crossover
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
He’s got plenty of those.
yep before he ruined both knees.. Regardless, the crossover that the author is calling filthy is far from filthy.
bulls are gonna be scary now they finally have a skilled post scorer
That’s assuming Thibbs & Rose actually get Pau decent touches. Boozer was and still is a capable scorer but the Bulls shackled him for the most part even while Derrick was out.
Do you know why the bulls tried to go after love after they already had gasol, seems obvious there wouldn’t be enough minutes for them plus Noah at center
They were going after Carmelo & Kevin Love first. Derrick killed that by catching feelings and shooting the line that perimeter players tend to say when somebody taller and probably better than them threatens their power trip with the ball. Derrick’s going to have to live with Pau shooting if he wants “help”. We’ve been hearing for years about how he/the Bulls need scoring help but they’ve had and have Boozer, Luol Deng, Rip Hamilton, Ben Gordon, Taj Gibson, and Joakim Noah. Derrick’s not going to be able to hide behind the injuries and the Iverson maneuver of shifting blame to lack of decent teammates in order to take the next step. The Bulls will go the playoffs but Derrick’s not going to be the one guarding LeBron.
yea the bulls only have one player who can guard lebron, JB