Watch Gabrielle Union Video Bomb Dwyane Wade During Post Game Interview

Dwyane Wade scored 27 points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished five assists in his team’s 86-79 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden yesterday. Those are impressive numbers, especially considering that the Miami Heat superstar compiled them during his first game back from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for each of Miami’s past seven contests. Some people, though, just have unrealistic expectations for today’s marquee players. Watch actress Gabrielle Union video bomb Flash during his post game interview and critique her husband’s play.

She has a point – Wade made just 1-of-3 from the line in the fourth quarter 5-of-9 overall. That’s shoddy, and hardly something nagging hamstring pain would influence. Union obviously understands the burden placed on the shoulders of primary ballhandlers, too. The Top Five star seems to have no problem with Wade’s seven turnovers.

Union is clearly an engaged fan at the very least:

Is she biased? Sure, but Union still acknowledges the Miami legend could play even better. What motivation her lukewarm assessment will be for Wade tonight in the Heat’s back-to-back against the Philadelphia 76ers.

