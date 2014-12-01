Watch Gerald Green Lob It Off The Backboard To Himself For The Slam

Orlando might have gotten a 93-90 win over the Suns on Sunday night, but Gerald Green got the play of the weekend when he found himself stuck near the free throw line. Having already picked up his dribble, Green pivoted around Victor Oladipo and threw it off the backboard only to snatch the ricochet out of the air and slam it down before anyone on Phoenix knew what was happening.

They don’t teach spontaneity like this at practice.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Green also caught rookie Elfrid Payon napping for this steal and flush later in the game…

Despite Green’s singular exploits on these two plays, Tobias Harris dropped 21 to lead the Magic to a surprising 93-90 win over the Suns.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.