Watch Gerald Green’s Bonkers Off-The-Wall Windmill Flush

We’re jealous of how easy Gerald Green makes normally difficult dunks appear. Like he just rolled out of bed into some sneakers, and all of a sudden the normal rules of gravity don’t apply. This off-the-ball throw-down caught in a Vine video is just such an occasion.
While Clyde Drexler already has “Glide” on lock-down as a nickname, Green just seems to sail above the surface of the planet like some ethereal mist. If you can boil that down to a one- or two-word nickname, we’d appreciate it.
What’s a good nickname for Green?
Green’s nickname should be pogo sticks, or Inspector gadget
Greenscreen, cause he’s like an animated version of real life.
Gerald The Spring Green