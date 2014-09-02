Watch Gerald Green’s Bonkers Off-The-Wall Windmill Flush

09.02.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

We’re jealous of how easy Gerald Green makes normally difficult dunks appear. Like he just rolled out of bed into some sneakers, and all of a sudden the normal rules of gravity don’t apply. This off-the-ball throw-down caught in a Vine video is just such an occasion.

While Clyde Drexler already has “Glide” on lock-down as a nickname, Green just seems to sail above the surface of the planet like some ethereal mist. If you can boil that down to a one- or two-word nickname, we’d appreciate it.

(Vine via Dto)

What’s a good nickname for Green?

