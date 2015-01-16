Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunk On Helpless Carmelo Anthony

Might this be a metaphor for the respective careers of Carmelo Anthony and Giannis Antetokounmpo. For Phil Jackson’s sake, we sure hope not. Watch the Greek Freak rise for an authoritative two-handed dunk as ‘Melo does nothing but brace for impact during the Milwaukee Bucks’ 95-79 win over the New York Knicks in London today.

Blimey!

We can’t decide if this is depressing or awesome. Somewhere in between? The league is a better place when Anthony is healthy and playing for a contender. On the other hand, it sure is awesome to watch Giannis spur the young Bucks top success, and will continue to be over the next several seasons.

Either way, The O2 Arena fans weren’t exactly treated to a beautiful brand of basketball. Neither team shot better than 41.2 percent from the field, and the Knicks and Bucks also combined for 62 free throw attempts. Yikes.

At least Anthony and Antetokounmpo played well. ‘Melo led all scorers with 25 points on 12 shots, while Giannis contributed a typical 16 points and four rebounds while delighting the crowd with several highlight-worthy plays like this one.

