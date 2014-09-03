Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Steal And Crazy And-1 Finish

The FIBA World Cup hasn’t been yet been the coming-out party that Giannis Antetokounmpo and his legion of supporters surely anticipated. The 19 year-old star is averaging 9.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in just 19 minutes per game for the undefeated Greeks, solid numbers but hardly the eye-popping ones for which so many hoped. But just because Antetokounmpo’s stats underwhelm doesn’t mean he hasn’t left us amazed.

After wowing last week with a crazy-effortless euro-step dunk, Giannis outdid himself on Monday against Puerto Rico.

The speed and dexterity he shows in stripping former New York Knick and Denver Nugget Renaldo Balkman and finishing on the other end is downright astonishing.

Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. Antetokounmpo indeed scored at the rim after taking just a single dribble on his side of halfcourt.

Crazy.

