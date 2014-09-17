Watch High-Flyer Jonathan Clark’s Insane Dunk Mix

Former UCLA Track & Field star Jonathan Clark has quickly climbed the ranks as one of the best blacktop dunkers in the world right now. While he isn’t busy training for the triple jump in the next Olympics, the 6-2 athletic freak has impressed the dunking world left and right with his mind-boggling bounce and creativity.

Over this past summer, “Johnny Bash” made waves for his dunking prowess during slam dunk competitions at the ESPY Awards, the Drew League, and the Nike 3on3 Tournament, where he attempted the closest thing we’ve ever seen to a complete 360-double Eastbay.

Unfortunately, Clark will be sidelined for the next six to eight months with a torn knee. However, thanks to our friends at Dunkademics, we can enjoy and appreciate the innovative and thrilling jams that Clark has recently unleashed on the court in the meantime. From his array of Eastbay slams to his use of flips and splits to setup a monster flush, the mix will entertain any dunking enthusiast.

We can’t wait to see what Jonathan Clark’s ridiculous hops have in store for us next. Here’s to a speedy recovery.

(Video via Dunkademics Mixes)

