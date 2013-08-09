Watch High Schooler Josh Ruggles Set A World Record By Hitting 135 Three-Pointers in 5 Mins

Class of 2015 high school basketball player, Josh Ruggles, might be the best shooter you’ve never heard about. The 6-1 guard from Wheaton Academy in Western Chicago, is the reigning Illinois King of the Hill IHSA State Three Point Champion. So it’s not totally crazy that he would set a world record for three-pointers in 5 minutes, but it’s still crazy how accurate he is from deep until you watch him do it on video.

During this year’s NCAA Tournament, Josh saw a video Michigan’s Nik Stauskas hit 102 three pointers in five minutes with just two balls and a single rebounder.

A few months later, St. John’s player Max Hooper broke Stauskas’ record by hitting 109 three-pointers in five minutes within the same parameters: 2 balls, 1 rebounder.

Ruggles attempted the same drill a few weeks ago, hitting 111 three pointers in 5 minutes to establish a new Men’s World Record. After holding the record for two days, it was beaten by Max Hooper again. Hooper tweeted a video of himself hitting 121 three-pointers in 5 minutes.

While Ruggles and Hooper were competing for the Men’s World Record, the WNBA’s Laurie Koehn, who made an incredible 132 three pointers in five minutes for the overall World Record.

Yesterday, Josh attemped to beat the World Record on his Wheaton Academy home court. In five minutes he knocks down 135 three-pointers setting a new World Record, regardless of gender, and connecting on an incredible 92 percent (135-147) from the top of the arc.

