Watch Highlights From Slovenia’s Upset Of Spain In EuroBasket 2013

#GIFs
09.06.13 5 years ago

Slovenia is hosting the FIBA EuroBasket 2013, so it stands to reason their players would be jacked to play in front of their hometown. Defending champion Spain found out the hard way last night.

Suns guard Goran Dragic> scored 18 points and teamed with his brother Zoran Dragic to lead host Slovenia to a 78-69 upset victory over defending champion Spain on Thursday night.

Marc Gasol led Spain with 17 points in the loss, which featured a smattering of highlight level plays, like this dish from Ricky Rubio to Gasol for the and-1 layup.

But it was the hometown Dragic brothers and Bostjan Nachbar, who led the way for host’s Slovenia.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSBostjan NachbarDimeMagFIBA EuroBasket 2013gifsGORAN DRAGICJOSE CALDERONMARC GASOLOverseasRICKY RUBIOSLOVENIASPAINZoran Dragic

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP