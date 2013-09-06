Watch Highlights From Slovenia’s Upset Of Spain In EuroBasket 2013

Slovenia is hosting the FIBA EuroBasket 2013, so it stands to reason their players would be jacked to play in front of their hometown. Defending champion Spain found out the hard way last night.

Suns guard Goran Dragic> scored 18 points and teamed with his brother Zoran Dragic to lead host Slovenia to a 78-69 upset victory over defending champion Spain on Thursday night.

Marc Gasol led Spain with 17 points in the loss, which featured a smattering of highlight level plays, like this dish from Ricky Rubio to Gasol for the and-1 layup.

But it was the hometown Dragic brothers and Bostjan Nachbar, who led the way for host’s Slovenia.

