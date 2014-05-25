Watch Jabari Parker Make A 360-Degree Dunk Look Easy

Duke freshman Jabari Parker is one of the top three candidates for the No. 1 pick in this summer’s draft. Despite the most polished game of the three, many felt his athleticism had a significantly lower ceiling than the other contenders for the top pick. His ceiling might have raised a bit on a 360-degree dunk at the Wasserman Media Group Pro Day in Los Angeles .

He wasn’t at the Draft combine, but neither were any of his fellow contenders for the No. 1 selection. Andrew Wiggins showed off a 44-inch vertical at the P3 Sports Science academy, and a thinner Parker impressed here:

(City League Hoops)

