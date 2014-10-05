Watch Jabari Parker Shine In Bucks Open Scrimmage

Jabari Parker is the runaway favorite to win 2014-2015 Rookie of the Year. The number two overall pick of June’s draft is primed for a big offensive role with the Milwaukee Bucks, and already boasts a versatile scoring knack normally reserved for seasoned veterans. The 19 year-old, though, simply isn’t most rookies, and put his offensive talents – and recently trimmed physique – on full display by leading his team in scoring during a weekend open scrimmage.

What strikes us even more than any specific sequences of Parker’s smooth performance was his body in general. He was noticeably heavy during Las Vegas Summer League in July, and appears to have lost considerable weight in the interim – we’re guessing approximately 10 pounds.

The result is an extra touch of quickness and explosiveness that will make Parker so difficult to guard even in his rookie season. He’ll be matched-up with opposing power forwards most often under Jason Kidd, after all, and will gain more space to get off his jumper if defenders fear penetration. It’s that combination of skills, size, and all-around athleticism that have had scouts drooling over Parker since he was midway through high school. And if his play in Milwaukee’s scrimmage is any indication, Parker will finally prove such praise prophetic during his NBA debut.

