Watch Jamal Crawford’s Filthy Crossover Put C.J. Miles On His Butt

Before we show you Jamal Crawford‘s crossover that put C.J. Miles on skates before he hit the deck, know that Crawford missed the ensuing three-point attempt. But he made a couple others — as you’ll see — for a team-high 18 points in LA’s rather ugly 103-96 win in Indiana last night. We don’t feel too bad singling out Miles, either, because he dropped a game-high 30 in the losing effort.

There’s a reason Brandblack‘s signature line for Crawford is called the J.Crossover and that’s also his Twitter handle. He just dekes Miles so hard, here, it doesn’t even matter his shot goes long:

And a closer look:

But Crawford might have been the difference in a game where Miles went off in his own right with the latter dropping 30 on 11-for-22 from the field.

Jamal was 7-of-12 and 2-for-6 from deep on the way to his 18, plus a pair of dimes:

(video via Dawk Ins)

