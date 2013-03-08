Watch JaVale McGee Swat Matt Barnes Then Autograph the Ball

#Video
03.08.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

In last night’s wildly entertaining Nuggets/Clippers game, JaVale McGee caught Matt Barnes on a drive and then JaVale’d the hell out of the situation.

Watch as Barnes drives the lane – McGee slides over to help and sends the shot (and Matt) out of bounds. McGee then scurries after the ball (clearly waiting for a moment just like this to happen) and proceeds to “autograph” the ball.

