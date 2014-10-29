Watch Jeremy Lin’s Pretty Off-Hand And-1 Layup

#Video #GIFs
10.29.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

The poor Lakers were crushed last night by the Rockets, 108-90, in their opening home game of the 2014-15 season. Not only did Dwight elbow Mamba before trading barbs, but exciting rookie Julius Randle fractured his tibia. Point guard Jeremy Lin struggled, too, going just 1-for-5 from the field for seven points in 29 minutes. Except, his lone bucket was pretty tight.

The former Rocket split Patrick Beverley and Donatas Montiejunas on the high screen to get into the lane before finishing at the iron with his off-hand while getting fouled by Terrence Jones.

It was a nice bucket by Jeremy, but pretty much everything else went wrong in LA’s home debut. We actually feel sorry for Lakers fans, so you know it’s bad.

What do you think?

TOPICS#Video#GIFs
TAGSgifsHouston Rocketsjeremy linLOS ANGELES LAKERSvideo

