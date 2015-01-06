Watch Jimmy Butler Stonewall James Harden’s 3-Pointer At 1Q Buzzer

There’s just something so Jimmy Butler about this play. Watch the Chicago Bulls’ reluctant star authoritatively block James Harden’s three-point try as the first quarter buzzer sounds in his team’s clash with the Houston Rockets.

Boss.

Butler and Harden have really gone at it in the first half of tonight’s contest, spearheading a wildly competitive game, defense-averse affair. The Bulls lead the Rockets 50-46 midway through the second quarter.

