Watch Jimmy Butler Stonewall James Harden’s 3-Pointer At 1Q Buzzer

#Jimmy Butler #James Harden #Video #Chicago Bulls #GIFs
01.05.15 4 years ago

There’s just something so Jimmy Butler about this play. Watch the Chicago Bulls’ reluctant star authoritatively block James Harden’s three-point try as the first quarter buzzer sounds in his team’s clash with the Houston Rockets.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Boss.

Butler and Harden have really gone at it in the first half of tonight’s contest, spearheading a wildly competitive game, defense-averse affair. The Bulls lead the Rockets 50-46 midway through the second quarter.

