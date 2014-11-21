Watch Joakim Noah Throw A Tantrum After being Called For Questionable Foul

Playing against DeMarcus Cousins is frustrating enough for opposing big men on its own. But when the officials fall for his antics? We’d be prone to lose it, too. After being called for a questionable foul in the third quarter of his team’s game against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah threw a todder-like temper tantrum that resulted in a technical foul.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Yeah. We’d have been very, very frustrated, too.

Not only might have Cousins flopped, but this was Noah’s fifth foul. Plus, there’s very little to gain from reaching 90-feet away from the other team’s basket. Annoying flop. Questionable call. Bad foul. It was the perfect storm.

The Kings are currently up 82-71 on the Bulls with just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Noah has apparently recovered from his mini-meltdown – he’s back in the game.

At least Noah’s frustration didn’t boil over the way it did at Sleep Train Arena last season:

(GIFs via Eye On Basketball and SBNation)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.