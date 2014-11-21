Watch Joakim Noah Throw A Tantrum After being Called For Questionable Foul

#Video #Chicago Bulls #GIFs
11.21.14 4 years ago

Playing against DeMarcus Cousins is frustrating enough for opposing big men on its own. But when the officials fall for his antics? We’d be prone to lose it, too. After being called for a questionable foul in the third quarter of his team’s game against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah threw a todder-like temper tantrum that resulted in a technical foul.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Yeah. We’d have been very, very frustrated, too.

Not only might have Cousins flopped, but this was Noah’s fifth foul. Plus, there’s very little to gain from reaching 90-feet away from the other team’s basket. Annoying flop. Questionable call. Bad foul. It was the perfect storm.

The Kings are currently up 82-71 on the Bulls with just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Noah has apparently recovered from his mini-meltdown – he’s back in the game.

At least Noah’s frustration didn’t boil over the way it did at Sleep Train Arena last season:

(GIFs via Eye On Basketball and SBNation)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Chicago Bulls#GIFs
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSgifsJOAKIM NOAHvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP