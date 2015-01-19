Watch John Wall Hurl QB-Style Pass To Bradley Beal For Dunk After Jump-Ball

01.19.15 4 years ago
John Wall

We’ve never seen a play quite like this one – at least on the hardwood. After Marcin Gortat wins a jump-ball, watch John Wall corral the tip and immediately hurl a perfect almost full-court pass to Bradley Beal for a soaring jam in today’s game between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.

Pin-point accuracy. Off his back foot and falling away, too. Is that John Wall or Aaron Rodgers?

Wall and the Wizards are blitzing the Sixers on Martin Luther King day, leading the young visitors by a score of 55-32 at halftime.

