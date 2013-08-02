Watch John Wall Throw A Full-Court Alley-Oop…To Himself

John Wall is apparently fast enough to throw himself a full-court alley-oop – at least that’s what it looks like in this video. Wall’s speed earned him the No. 1 spot in our ranking of the 25 fastest players in the NBA. Check the video for evidence…

