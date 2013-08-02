Watch John Wall Throw A Full-Court Alley-Oop…To Himself

John Wall is apparently fast enough to throw himself a full-court alley-oop – at least that’s what it looks like in this video. Wall’s speed earned him the No. 1 spot in our ranking of the 25 fastest players in the NBA. Check the video for evidence…
looks like a fake :/
*gasps* NOOOO can’t be!
ORLY?
Really?
whats the purpose of fake videos
This is about as believable as anything that comes out of Capitol Hill these days…
Fraudulent…let me see this with the camera above so we can watch Wall and the ball!
I hate these stupid fake videos. The camera work wasn’t even good while on the ball.
Yeah guys…I don’t know. I honestly think it might be a fake, but it’s hard to tell. My friend’s a video analyst in forensics, so I’m going to send it to him and see what he says.
But just going by my GUT…I think it’s fake.
Red Bull ad, and clearly fake. But entertaining.
obviously he didn’t get there…it’s meant to be a gas…