Watch John Wall’s Between-The-Legs Assist To Gortat

The Eastern Conference’s starting guard in the 2015 NBA All-Star Game, John Wall, withstood Ty Lawson (31 points, 12 dimes) and helped his Wizards beat a frisky Nuggets team, 117-115, last night. His double-double was the biggest reason why, with 19 points and 16 assists, but one assist stood above all the rest.

This is an impressive between-the-legs dime because it’s not a superficial bit of flash. There’s utility in the pass, which fools Jusuf Nurkic and providesMarcin Gortat an easy layup.

This a flamboyant pass that’s equal parts partical and exhilarating — the best compliment you can pay a highlight.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.