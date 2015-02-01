Watch Kevin Love Get Introduced To Loud Boos At Minny’s Target Center

Kevin Love

Kevin Love

What a fitting start to Kevin Love’s first game at Target Center against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers star and former ‘Wolves franchise player get introduced to loud boos before the game opens with scores from he and Andrew Wiggins.

Minnesota channeled the Miami Heat’s sneaky quick intro for LeBron James by naming Love first. A capacity Target Center still found plenty of time to welcome him, though:

The game’s first possession ended with a three-pointer by Wiggins, the Rookie of the Year favorite who was the ‘Wolves prize for trading Love:

And the trip on the other end was finished with an offensive rebound and put-back by Love:

We’re of the opinion that both teams emerged victorious from the Love-Wiggins swap, and this game’s start certainly supports that idea. What a relief it must be for Love to get this game out the way, too.

Cleveland leads Minnesota 20-15 late in the first quarter. Love already has six points and nine rebounds, while Wiggins has nine points of his own.

(Video via watchnba201415)

