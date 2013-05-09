Watch Klay Thompson Dump 29 Points on the Spurs in One Half of Basketball

#NBA Playoffs #Klay Thompson #Golden State Warriors #Video
05.09.13 5 years ago

While Klay Thompson going off might not be quite as electrifying as when Stephen Curry decides to go berserk, shooting displays like the one he put on the first half last night are still pretty damn impressive.

Klay racked up a career-high 34 points in the Warriors’ 100-91 victory over the Spurs,with 29 of them coming in the first half (you can see that first half performance below).

After the game Gregg Popovich had this to say about Klay’s performance:

“Klay was unbelievable. A lot of those shots were tough. Some of them were wide open because of mistakes, but other ones were difficult shots, either contested or off balance, but he knocked them down. That’s what the playoffs are about; players have to make shots.”

And later on:

“I thought it was polite of (Curry and Thompson) to at least take turns and not both be on fire on the same night. Maybe the next iteration (of that) will be neither one of them will be hot in Game 3; that’s what I’m hoping.”

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Klay Thompson#Golden State Warriors#Video
TAGS2013 NBA PlayoffsDimeMagGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKlay ThompsonNBA Playoffsvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP